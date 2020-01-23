Global  

Masks are flying off shelves in B.C., but using them has 'no proven benefit' against coronavirus

CBC.ca Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control is not recommending that people use the masks to protect themselves from coronavirus — and would be unlikely to ever issue such a directive.
News video: Shanghai face mask shortage

Shanghai face mask shortage 01:01

 Customers queue outside a pharmacy in Shanghai to buy face masks in bid to avoid new coronavirus.

Businesses see high demand for face masks in light of coronavirus news [Video]Businesses see high demand for face masks in light of coronavirus news

As coronavirus spreads so does the demand for products like face masks. This all comes during the heart of an already active flu season.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:42Published

Thai airline staff disinfect plane to stop the spread of coronavirus [Video]Thai airline staff disinfect plane to stop the spread of coronavirus

Thai Airways staff disinfect a plane today (January 28) as they battle to stop the spread of coronavirus from China. Officials from the flag carrier used a Boeing 777 to show how workers in hazmat..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:38Published


Coronavirus worries have surgical masks flying off shelves in New York's Chinatown

Teresa Zhan, a pharmacist in Manhattan's Chinatown, had not seen protective face masks sell out in her 10 years as an employee until this week, when China's...
Reuters

