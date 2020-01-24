Global  

Milos Raonic scores straight-sets victory over Tsitsipas at Australian Open

CBC.ca Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Canada's Milos Raonic beat No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in straight sets on Friday to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open for the seventh time.
News video: Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open

Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open 01:09

 World number one Ashleigh Barty says she's well prepared ahead of her home Australian Open after her "special" victory in Adelaide last week.

Sport24.co.za | Gauff stuns title-holder Osaka at Australian Open

Unseeded 15-year-old Coco Gauff has shocked reigning champion Naomi Osaka in the third round at the Australian Open in straight sets.
Simona Halep sails past Elise Mertens to reach Aussie Open quarter-finals

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep has reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open with a straight-sets win over Elise Mertens.
