'Help us': Drug, gang deaths prompt Sask. First Nation to declare state of emergency

CBC.ca Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
A string of drug and gang-related violence has prompted leaders of Onion Lake Cree Nation to declare a state of emergency. The community has experienced three deaths apparently connected to drug and gang activity in the last two months.
