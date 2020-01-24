Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘How can he have a life’: Yatim family angry after former cop who shot teen granted full parole

CP24 Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The family of Sammy Yatim say they are furious and disappointed after the police officer who fatally shot the teenager in 2013 was granted full parole.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Uncle builds huge remote controlled truck for nephew [Video]Uncle builds huge remote controlled truck for nephew

A truck-mad four-year-old has been given the ultimate boys toy after his uncle built him a remote controlled LORRY he can ride around in. Darren Buckler, 40, spent 12 hours over two days constructing..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published

This couple gets married at the ICU in front of the bride's dying father! [Video]This couple gets married at the ICU in front of the bride's dying father!

We received the news less than a month ago, that my dads cancer had came back. And it came back with a vengeance. The cancer had taken over his lungs, and he is not responding to chemo. Knowing we..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 05:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Full parole for Toronto cop who shot teen Sammy Yatim on empty streetcar

A police officer who fatally shot a distraught teenager on an empty Toronto streetcar in 2013 has won full parole.
CP24

James Forcillo, ex-officer who shot and killed teen on streetcar, granted full parole

James Forcillo, the former Toronto police officer who shot teenager Sammy Yatim to death on a TTC streetcar in 2013, has been granted full parole.
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rumijulie

Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @CP24: ‘How can he have a life’: Yatim family angry after former cop who shot teen granted full parole https://t.co/xPLvzZdTtW https://t… 13 hours ago

davwain1

David I.W. RT @shreddedtweet48: @CP24 No winner here. A family is devasted after Sammy Yatim's death. James Forcillo’s life is ruined forever, no ma… 14 hours ago

shreddedtweet48

Shredded Tweet @CP24 No winner here. A family is devasted after Sammy Yatim's death. James Forcillo’s life is ruined forever, no… https://t.co/yMGdhjhNj9 16 hours ago

CP24

CP24 ‘How can he have a life’: Yatim family angry after former cop who shot teen granted full parole… https://t.co/60hyrFoNsu 16 hours ago

GoldenmyraJeons

JeonMyra⁷ RT @peskytae: Btw i went to rumah anak yatim volunteering it’s sad to see i actually live a good life i mean i can study and sleep comfort… 4 days ago

peskytae

adol⁷ Btw i went to rumah anak yatim volunteering it’s sad to see i actually live a good life i mean i can study and sle… https://t.co/HIuVgvNtWd 4 days ago

EdtheSock

Ed the Sock @Vet_Lib_canuck He was legitimately in fear of his life. Yatim was irrational, menacing, refused to drop the knife,… https://t.co/8ACQgqOGZr 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.