Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @CP24: ‘How can he have a life’: Yatim family angry after former cop who shot teen granted full parole https://t.co/xPLvzZdTtW https://t… 13 hours ago David I.W. RT @shreddedtweet48: @CP24 No winner here. A family is devasted after Sammy Yatim's death. James Forcillo’s life is ruined forever, no ma… 14 hours ago Shredded Tweet @CP24 No winner here. A family is devasted after Sammy Yatim's death. James Forcillo’s life is ruined forever, no… https://t.co/yMGdhjhNj9 16 hours ago CP24 ‘How can he have a life’: Yatim family angry after former cop who shot teen granted full parole… https://t.co/60hyrFoNsu 16 hours ago JeonMyra⁷ RT @peskytae: Btw i went to rumah anak yatim volunteering it’s sad to see i actually live a good life i mean i can study and sleep comfort… 4 days ago adol⁷ Btw i went to rumah anak yatim volunteering it’s sad to see i actually live a good life i mean i can study and sle… https://t.co/HIuVgvNtWd 4 days ago Ed the Sock @Vet_Lib_canuck He was legitimately in fear of his life. Yatim was irrational, menacing, refused to drop the knife,… https://t.co/8ACQgqOGZr 4 days ago