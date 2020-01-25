Global  

Ontario health officials say first 'presumptive confirmed' case of coronavirus confirmed in Toronto

CP24 Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
The first 'presumptive confirmed' case of the coronavirus in Canada has been confirmed in Toronto, Ontario health officials say.
News video: Coronavirus Confirmed In Chicago

Coronavirus Confirmed In Chicago 00:27

 Illinois health officials announced the second confirmed case of Coronavirus in the U.S. was located in Chicago. Katie Johnston reports.

Australia declares first coronavirus case [Video]Australia declares first coronavirus case

Australia declared on Saturday its first confirmed case of China's Wuhan coronavirus.

Coronavirus Confirmed In Chicago

Illinois health officials announced the second confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States is a woman in Chicago.
Health officials confirm first U.S. case of China coronavirus, expand screening

A U.S. resident who recently traveled to China has been diagnosed with the newly identified coronavirus that has sickened more than 300 people and killed at...
brightlovelive

Reef♟ RT @CP24: #BREAKING: Ontario health officials say first possible case of coronavirus confirmed in Toronto https://t.co/wHldrD6tGG 11 seconds ago

vancouvernews

Vancouver Event News RT @CTVVancouver: In a news conference Saturday, officials said the patient, a man in his 50s, fell ill after travelling to Wuhan, the Chin… 28 seconds ago

yogendrapal72

Y P Singh #Ontario health officials announced that a “presumptive case” of #coronavirus is confirmed at #Toronto’s Sunnybrook… https://t.co/aXlirKOOOp 54 seconds ago

marimodeku

1.2.9.10 🌊 RT @CBCQueensPark: BREAKING: First lab-confirmed case of coronavirus in Ontario is a 50-year-old man who had travelled to Wunan, now in iso… 3 minutes ago

UbysseyNews

Ubyssey News On January 23, Ontario health officials confirmed the first presumptive case of coronavirus in Toronto. https://t.co/jSU3CACR2R 3 minutes ago

Ubyssey

The Ubyssey On January 23, Ontario health officials confirmed the first presumptive case of coronavirus in Toronto. https://t.co/WgSapMsmAR 4 minutes ago

