Que. court to hear mosque shooter's appeal of sentence on Monday

CP24 Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Quebec's high court will hear arguments Monday as to whether the length of the sentence handed down to convicted Quebec City mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette should be changed.
