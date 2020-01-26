Quebec's high court will hear arguments Monday as to whether the length of the sentence handed down to convicted Quebec City mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette should be changed.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources New appeal filed in 12-year sentence for cellphone in jail JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court should overturn an “astonishing” 12-year prison sentence given to an African American man who took a...

Seattle Times 3 days ago





Tweets about this CanadaLegal.com Que. court to hear mosque shooter's appeal of sentence on Monday https://t.co/8UNEtBJZvT 28 minutes ago اخبار ایرانیان کانادا Irca news RT @CP24: Quebec appeals court to hear mosque shooter's appeal of 40-year sentence https://t.co/JQxjtYPQqi https://t.co/cXS4x0YxIW 34 minutes ago Linda RT @AriGoldkind: The issues at stake here have already been heavily litigated (outside of Quebec), and are quite simple. Bissonnette appeal… 41 minutes ago Ari Goldkind The issues at stake here have already been heavily litigated (outside of Quebec), and are quite simple. Bissonnette… https://t.co/NIF48liFzi 49 minutes ago CP24 Quebec appeals court to hear mosque shooter's appeal of 40-year sentence https://t.co/JQxjtYPQqi https://t.co/cXS4x0YxIW 1 hour ago