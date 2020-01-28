Toronto schools work to reassure parents about coronavirus amid rumours, concerns

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A spokesperson for the Toronto District School Board says officials are working to combat rumours that have been circulating about the new coronavirus in Toronto and reassure parents that the risk to the public is still “very low.” 👓 View full article



