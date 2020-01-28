Global  

Toronto schools work to reassure parents about coronavirus amid rumours, concerns

CP24 Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
A spokesperson for the Toronto District School Board says officials are working to combat rumours that have been circulating about the new coronavirus in Toronto and reassure parents that the risk to the public is still “very low.”
News video: Coronavirus: Exteriors of Toronto hospital treating Canada's first suspected case

Coronavirus: Exteriors of Toronto hospital treating Canada's first suspected case 03:19

 Canada confirmed its first "presumptive" case of the deadly coronavirus in Toronto on Saturday (January 25th) evening. A man in his 50s, who had travelled to the Chinese city of Wuhan, was found at Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital. The patient is in stable condition and has been admitted to an...

Recent related news from verified sources

Education Minister rebukes schools for isolating pupils against advice

Some of Australia's most prestigious private schools have told parents to keep students who have recently been to China home as a precaution against coronavirus.
The Age

First presumptive case of coronavirus in GTA worries schools, parents

Residents across the Greater Toronto Area are expressing concern after learning that a man in a Toronto hospital has been diagnosed with Canada’s first...
CP24

