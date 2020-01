Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says Ottawa is offering to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China during the outbreak of a new coronavirus



Recent related videos from verified sources Flight Of Americans Evacuated From China Lands In Southern California Veronica De La Cruz reports on evacuation flight bringing Americans out of China due to coronavirus concerns (1-29-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:05Published now Family Worries About Man Stuck In Wuhan, China Because Of Coronavirus A Minneapolis man is waiting out the coronavirus lockdown in Wuhan, China before he can return home to his family, Amelia Santaniello reports (0:54). WCCO 4 News At 6 – January 29, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 00:54Published 1 hour ago

Recent related news from verified sources Canada to evacuate Canadians from flu-hit Chinese region: foreign minister Canada will evacuate some 160 of its citizens from the Chinese region that is the epicenter for the new coronavirus, and it is urging other Canadians to avoid...

Reuters 7 hours ago



Canada to evacuate Canadians from flu-hit Chinese region - foreign minister Canada will evacuate some 160 of its citizens from the Chinese region that is the epicentre for the new coronavirus, and it is urging other Canadians to avoid...

Reuters India 7 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this