Solemn events to mark 3rd anniversary of Quebec mosque mass shooting

Joanbeam3000 RT @ruthmkb: The horrible event caused many pain and suffering. The anniversary will trigger much of the feelings. Be kind to those who had… 15 minutes ago ruthko🦂🌈 The horrible event caused many pain and suffering. The anniversary will trigger much of the feelings. Be kind to th… https://t.co/2kATotJnKD 22 minutes ago Michael RT @CP24: Solemn events to mark third anniversary of Quebec mosque mass shooting https://t.co/J0nFyHNHHJ https://t.co/BeTpjnJOVm 33 minutes ago AudreyK Solemn events to mark third anniversary of deadly Quebec City mosque shooting https://t.co/RxDjNP8UQj 46 minutes ago Saleem Khan | #JOVRNALISM founder RT @TorontoStar: Mamadou Tanou Barry, Abdelkrim Hassane, Khaled Belkacemi, Aboubaker Thabti, Azzeddine Soufiane, and Ibrahima Barry. Today… 51 minutes ago Jimmie D. Die Hard Leafs fan. 49ers and Steelers Events are being held Wednesday in Quebec City to mark the third anniversary of the deadly mosque shooting that c..… https://t.co/mzTxV1mAYD 52 minutes ago CP24 Solemn events to mark third anniversary of Quebec mosque mass shooting https://t.co/J0nFyHNHHJ https://t.co/BeTpjnJOVm 2 hours ago