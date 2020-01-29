Global  

Solemn events to mark 3rd anniversary of Quebec mosque mass shooting

CP24 Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Events are being held Wednesday in Quebec City to mark the third anniversary of the deadly mosque shooting that claimed six lives.
Ceremony to mark ninth anniversary of Jan. 8 shooting [Video]Ceremony to mark ninth anniversary of Jan. 8 shooting

Nine years ago, six people were killed and 13 were wounded during a mass shooting in Tucson.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:34Published

Events to honor St. Petersburg sailor killed in Pensacola shooting, help support his family [Video]Events to honor St. Petersburg sailor killed in Pensacola shooting, help support his family

The St. Petersburg community is working to honor a fallen sailor with events that will help his family and keep his memory alive. Story: http://bit.ly/2YJOInu

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting a chance to have a tough talk about hate, organizers say

It will be a smaller, simpler ceremony this year in Quebec City to mark the 2017 mosque shooting that left six people dead. But the province's political context,...
CBC.ca

Lawyers debate Quebec mosque shooter's sentence again, ahead of painful anniversary

On the eve of the third anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting, lawyers will begin arguing today whether the shooter's prison sentence — 40 years...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

Joanbeam3000

Joanbeam3000 RT @ruthmkb: The horrible event caused many pain and suffering. The anniversary will trigger much of the feelings. Be kind to those who had… 15 minutes ago

ruthmkb

ruthko🦂🌈 The horrible event caused many pain and suffering. The anniversary will trigger much of the feelings. Be kind to th… https://t.co/2kATotJnKD 22 minutes ago

MikeWu36

Michael RT @CP24: Solemn events to mark third anniversary of Quebec mosque mass shooting https://t.co/J0nFyHNHHJ https://t.co/BeTpjnJOVm 33 minutes ago

AandA50

AudreyK Solemn events to mark third anniversary of deadly Quebec City mosque shooting https://t.co/RxDjNP8UQj 46 minutes ago

saleemkhan

Saleem Khan | #JOVRNALISM founder RT @TorontoStar: Mamadou Tanou Barry, Abdelkrim Hassane, Khaled Belkacemi, Aboubaker Thabti, Azzeddine Soufiane, and Ibrahima Barry. Today… 51 minutes ago

RockinSportz

Jimmie D. Die Hard Leafs fan. 49ers and Steelers Events are being held Wednesday in Quebec City to mark the third anniversary of the deadly mosque shooting that c..… https://t.co/mzTxV1mAYD 52 minutes ago

CP24

CP24 Solemn events to mark third anniversary of Quebec mosque mass shooting https://t.co/J0nFyHNHHJ https://t.co/BeTpjnJOVm 2 hours ago

