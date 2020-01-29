Global  

Trial begins for man charged in 2017 murder of Tess Richey

CP24 Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The trial for the man accused of murdering 22-year-old Tess Richey in the city’s Church-Wellesley Village in 2017 is set to begin on Thursday.
Trial continues for man accused of strangling 22-year-old Tess Richey to death

The trial for the man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling 22-year-old Tess Richey to death more than two years ago is set to resume today.
CP24

Jury selection begins in murder trial of man accused in Tess Richey's death

Jury selection has begun in the trial of a man accused of killing a young woman in Toronto's gay village more than two years ago.
CP24

