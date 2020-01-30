Sask. farm family that lost hundreds of thousands to port-out scam will be reimbursed Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A Saskatchewan farming family is breathing a huge sigh of relief after learning they will be reimbursed for hundreds of thousands of dollars stolen from their farm operating account. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Montrealtimes Sask. farm family that lost hundreds of thousands to port-out scam will be reimbursed | CBC News https://t.co/YAtG5X6nLJ 17 minutes ago Canada Sask. farm family that lost hundreds of thousands to port-out scam will be reimbursed #CanadaNews https://t.co/48kS3HVYXp 19 minutes ago Adam Hunter RT @CBCSask: Sask. farm family that lost hundreds of thousands to port-out scam will be reimbursed https://t.co/5rvClqjsKV 39 minutes ago CBC Saskatchewan Sask. farm family that lost hundreds of thousands to port-out scam will be reimbursed https://t.co/5rvClqjsKV 44 minutes ago CBC Saskatoon Sask. farm family that lost hundreds of thousands to port-out scam will be reimbursed https://t.co/6EPNnOk061 50 minutes ago