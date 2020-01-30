Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Cenovus pledges $50M for new homes in Indigenous communities near Alberta oilsands operations

Cenovus pledges $50M for new homes in Indigenous communities near Alberta oilsands operations

CBC.ca Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Cenovus Energy Inc. has pledged $50 million to build homes in six Indigenous communities near its oilsands projects in northern Alberta.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Alberta411

Alberta411 Cenovus pledges $50M for new homes in Indigenous communities near Alberta oilsands operations https://t.co/AvwOHCLgK4 #AB 2 hours ago

greengordon

Brian Gordon Cenovus pledges $50M for new homes in Indigenous communities near Alberta oilsands operations… https://t.co/ssDZEQirJY 2 hours ago

slimchick1900

tasha charles RT @CBCCanada: Cenovus pledges $50M for new homes in Indigenous communities near Alberta oilsands operations https://t.co/wDgibb5Cg4 https:… 2 hours ago

Canada_News_

Canada Cenovus pledges $50M for new homes in Indigenous communities near Alberta oilsands operations #CanadaNews https://t.co/feQ0pjMNtY 2 hours ago

CBCCanada

CBC Canadian News Cenovus pledges $50M for new homes in Indigenous communities near Alberta oilsands operations… https://t.co/ZDxlWYfzvn 2 hours ago

AlbertaNPHA

ANPHA Cenovus pledges $50M for new homes in Indigenous communities near Alberta oilsands operations… https://t.co/NE0K68vypD 2 hours ago

peterfortna

Peter Fortna RT @CBCEdmonton: Cenovus pledges $50M for new homes in Indigenous communities near Alberta oilsands operations https://t.co/FvzfPI0I6q http… 3 hours ago

CBCEdmonton

CBC Edmonton Cenovus pledges $50M for new homes in Indigenous communities near Alberta oilsands operations… https://t.co/TEuhNFewKn 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.