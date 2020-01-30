Global  

Barn fire leaves Alberta horse therapist with nothing but overwhelming community support

CBC.ca Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
A woman who specializes in equine-facilitated wellness says that while a massive barn fire north of Calgary wiped out more than $40,000 in tack, it's the overwhelming support of her neighbours that brought her to tears.
Group of female firefighters reveal some of the everyday comments they receive [Video]Group of female firefighters reveal some of the everyday comments they receive

A group of female firefighters have revealed some of the everyday comments they receive including: ''you can't do that - you'll ruin your face''.The female blaze tacklers have spoken out about fighting..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:45Published

