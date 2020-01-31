Global  

RCMP to stand down as Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and province start de-escalation talks

CBC.ca Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and the B.C. government have announced they will be in talks over the next seven days to de-escalate the standoff over the Coast GasLink pipeline project in northern B.C.
Talks break down between province, Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs over Coastal GasLink pipeline standoff

Last ditch talks between the British Columbia government and Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs aimed at finding a peaceful resolution to an ongoing standoff over a...
CBC.ca

