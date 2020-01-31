Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > RCMP try to set up rural crime watch in Conklin, Alta., but residents too fearful to help out

RCMP try to set up rural crime watch in Conklin, Alta., but residents too fearful to help out

CBC.ca Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Property crimes, such as break and enter or vehicle theft, are the biggest concerns for the community of about 200 residents, 350 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fiweh

FiWEH Life RCMP try to set up rural crime watch in Conklin, Alta., but residents too fearful to help out - FiWEH Life -… https://t.co/7GOxZ3phrL 47 minutes ago

AFPAElliott

Sgt. Michael Elliott RCMP try to set up rural crime watch in Conklin, Alta., but residents too fearful to help out… https://t.co/IlJSnvADYy 1 hour ago

slimchick1900

tasha charles RT @CBCCanada: RCMP try to set up rural crime watch in Conklin, Alta., but residents too fearful to help out https://t.co/0xI7h0VFWp https:… 2 hours ago

CBCCanada

CBC Canadian News RCMP try to set up rural crime watch in Conklin, Alta., but residents too fearful to help out… https://t.co/YPrwkbGPru 2 hours ago

Canada_News_

Canada RCMP try to set up rural crime watch in Conklin, Alta., but residents too fearful to help out #CanadaNews https://t.co/LkG3maEd19 2 hours ago

mtltimesnews

Montrealtimes RCMP try to set up rural crime watch in Conklin, Alta., but residents too fearful to help out | CBC News https://t.co/K2SeycSyMT 2 hours ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World RCMP try to set up rural crime watch in Conklin, Alta., but residents too fearful to help out https://t.co/yWE9GnS1Id 2 hours ago

CBCEdmonton

CBC Edmonton RCMP try to set up rural crime watch in Conklin, Alta., but residents too fearful to help out… https://t.co/elp2WiYej8 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.