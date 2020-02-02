James Huff This is your reminder that not everyone is going to have a “fun time” with your edible, especially when you don’t d… https://t.co/jtICVzxCbD 2 minutes ago Marcos Arellano Molasses cake with THC served to children, staff at Eskasoni school | CBC News https://t.co/r5yVa0nRHa 1 hour ago Emma Bovary RT @messybedroom: Molasses cake with THC served to children, staff at Eskasoni school | CBC News https://t.co/TJOvmV0l9h 2 hours ago B.B. Molasses cake with THC served to children, staff at Eskasoni school | CBC News https://t.co/TJOvmV0l9h 2 hours ago Pero Despotovic Thanks @JustinTrudeau and the #Liberals. Watch out for more to come. Molasses cake with THC served to children, sta… https://t.co/B71Kztkj5m 3 hours ago Mike Cohen RT @aartipole: Molasses cake with THC served to children, staff at Eskasoni school https://t.co/DS9xcyj6qb 4 hours ago Aarti Pole Molasses cake with THC served to children, staff at Eskasoni school https://t.co/DS9xcyj6qb 4 hours ago LiveNewsBot #eskasoni #event #school #livenewsbot #child Molasses cake with THC served at N.S. school made some children, staf… https://t.co/SA0YDfydpo 4 hours ago