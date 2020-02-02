Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Molasses cake with THC served to children, staff at Eskasoni school

Molasses cake with THC served to children, staff at Eskasoni school

CBC.ca Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a molasses cake was believed to have contained THC — the intoxicating component of cannabis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Molasses cake with THC served at N.S. school made some children, staff ill

Cake containing cannabis was served to children and staff at a school in Eskasoni, N.S., on Friday, according to police.
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MacManX

James Huff This is your reminder that not everyone is going to have a “fun time” with your edible, especially when you don’t d… https://t.co/jtICVzxCbD 2 minutes ago

marcosarellano

Marcos Arellano Molasses cake with THC served to children, staff at Eskasoni school | CBC News https://t.co/r5yVa0nRHa 1 hour ago

LittleSophie6

Emma Bovary RT @messybedroom: Molasses cake with THC served to children, staff at Eskasoni school | CBC News https://t.co/TJOvmV0l9h 2 hours ago

messybedroom

B.B. Molasses cake with THC served to children, staff at Eskasoni school | CBC News https://t.co/TJOvmV0l9h 2 hours ago

PeroDejic

Pero Despotovic Thanks @JustinTrudeau and the #Liberals. Watch out for more to come. Molasses cake with THC served to children, sta… https://t.co/B71Kztkj5m 3 hours ago

WouldStaley93

Mike Cohen RT @aartipole: Molasses cake with THC served to children, staff at Eskasoni school https://t.co/DS9xcyj6qb 4 hours ago

aartipole

Aarti Pole Molasses cake with THC served to children, staff at Eskasoni school https://t.co/DS9xcyj6qb 4 hours ago

LiveNewsBot

LiveNewsBot #eskasoni #event #school #livenewsbot #child Molasses cake with THC served at N.S. school made some children, staf… https://t.co/SA0YDfydpo 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.