Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > 'One step at a time, right?' Paralyzed Humboldt Bronco happy with Thai surgery

'One step at a time, right?' Paralyzed Humboldt Bronco happy with Thai surgery

CP24 Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
A hockey player paralyzed in a bus crash has been working hard since undergoing spinal surgery in Thailand late last year and it's getting him closer to his dream of making the national sledge hockey team
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Twins have opened a vet surgery which treats pets with herbal remedies [Video]Twins have opened a vet surgery which treats pets with herbal remedies

Twin sisters have opened a vet surgery which treats pets with herbal remedies including MISTLETOE and medicinal mushrooms. Reagan and Jordan Carnwath, 29, grew up 'obsessed' with animals and in their..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:41Published

Daughter of NHS nose job conwoman Carla Bellucci has asked for botox - despite only being 14 [Video]Daughter of NHS nose job conwoman Carla Bellucci has asked for botox - despite only being 14

The daughter of NHS nose job blagger Carla Bellucci has now asked for botox - despite only being 14. Mum-of-three Carla, 38, sparked outrage when she admitted faking depression to get £7,000..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'One step at a time': Paralyzed Humboldt Bronco player happy with spinal surgery results

A hockey player paralyzed in a bus crash has been working hard since undergoing spinal surgery in Thailand late last year and it's getting him closer to his...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MariaK46861456

Maria K. RT @CP24: After receiving a surgical implant in Thailand, paralyzed Humboldt Bronco Ryan Straschnitzki says he's making great progress http… 27 minutes ago

CP24

CP24 After receiving a surgical implant in Thailand, paralyzed Humboldt Bronco Ryan Straschnitzki says he's making great… https://t.co/sLAcsIDJ0v 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.