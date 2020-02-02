6 snowmobilers survive after plunging into Quebec lake

Six snowmobilers survived after ending up in the icy waters of Lake Magog, in Quebec's Eastern Townships on Saturday. Two were rescued by first responders and were taken to a hospital after the incident.

