Wet January for B.C.'s South Coast results in local states of emergency, flooding and road closures
Sunday, 2 February 2020 () A state of emergency remains in place for the District of Kent in the Fraser Valley and the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island after heavy rains in British Columbia caused mudslides, road closures, power outages and unsafe conditions.
