Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Killer of B.C. police officer sentenced to life without possibility of parole for 25 years

Killer of B.C. police officer sentenced to life without possibility of parole for 25 years

CBC.ca Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
More than two years after killing on-duty Abbotsford Police Department Const. John Davidson, Oscar Arfmann has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for 25 years.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
News video: Police Officer Retires After 29 Years On The Force

Police Officer Retires After 29 Years On The Force

 After 29 years on the force, a Huntsville Police Officer is retiring but will assume a new role to keep the community safe.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police investigating disappearance of a mother 29 years ago are searching a canal [Video]Police investigating disappearance of a mother 29 years ago are searching a canal

Police investigating the disappearance of a young mother 29 years ago are searching a stretch of CANAL after receiving new information.Nicola Payne went missing after leaving her seven-month-old son..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Life Expectancy In The US Climbs For The First Time In 4 Years [Video]Life Expectancy In The US Climbs For The First Time In 4 Years

Life expectancy in the United States increased for the first time in four years. Officials say the uptick is in part thanks to the number of fatal drug overdoses decreasing recently. Health officials..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Former officer sentenced to 14 years for fatal shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday sentenced a former Alabama police officer to 14 years in prison for the 2016 fatal shooting of an unarmed black...
Seattle Times

Man gets nearly 29 years for shooting Salem police officer

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A western Washington man has been sentenced to just under 29 years in prison for shooting a Salem police officer. Jamie Lee Jimenez, 39, of...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Just Jared Jr

Tweets about this

CrweWorld

Crwe World Killer of B.C. police officer sentenced to life without possibility of parole for 25 years https://t.co/gju7F8rMTC 7 minutes ago

Canada_News_

Canada Killer of B.C. police officer sentenced to life without possibility of parole for 25 years #CanadaNews https://t.co/UPQFPPp9gJ 13 minutes ago

CBCCanada

CBC Canadian News Killer of B.C. police officer sentenced to life without possibility of parole for 25 years https://t.co/buRXSwwcpt https://t.co/UAZvTvsLzF 21 minutes ago

kcorr54

Kathryn Orr RT @cbcnewsbc: Killer of Abbotsford police officer sentenced to life without possibility of parole for 25 years https://t.co/C2giWlBWpW htt… 46 minutes ago

photonspectra1

Rob Sheppard RT @CBCAlerts: A judge has sentenced Oscar Arfmann to life in prison with no parole eligibility until 2042. Arfmann was convicted of 1st-de… 58 minutes ago

NoraHoulahan

Nora Houlahan Killer of Abbotsford police officer sentenced to life without possibility of parole for 25 years… https://t.co/VnVMgHdukf 1 hour ago

mtltimesnews

Montrealtimes Killer of B.C. police officer sentenced to life without possibility of parole for 25 years | CBC News https://t.co/QNwXq1FsVc 2 hours ago

KarenBoies

Karen Boies 😷 RT @cbcnewsbc: BREAKING The man who killed an on-duty Abbotsford police officer has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibilit… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.