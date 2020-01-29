Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > 'We have proven Donald Trump guilty': Adam Schiff wraps up impeachment trial closing arguments

'We have proven Donald Trump guilty': Adam Schiff wraps up impeachment trial closing arguments

SBS Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
The Republican-controlled Senate is set to vote on whether to remove President Donald Trump from office on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Overwhelming evidence' to convict Trump -Schiff

'Overwhelming evidence' to convict Trump -Schiff 01:14

 Lead impeachment manager for the U.S. House of Representatives Adam Schiff urged the Senate during closing arguments of the impeachment trial to convict U.S. President Donald Trump due to 'overwhelming evidence.'

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'This was a purely partisan impeachment' -Philbin [Video]'This was a purely partisan impeachment' -Philbin

Deputy Counsel to the President, Patrick Philbin argued during closing arguments of the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump that the impeachment process was &apos;purely..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published

Trump 'will not change and you know it': Schiff [Video]Trump 'will not change and you know it': Schiff

Lead Democratic prosecutor Adam Schiff in President Donald Trump&apos;s Senate impeachment trial blasted the president as &quot;guilty as sin&quot; on Monday as he made a final effort to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watch live: Trump impeachment trial closing arguments in Senate


MarketWatch

Fact-checking Donald Trump's campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey

Hours after his attorneys closed their case for him to remain in office, President Donald Trump jetted up to New Jersey to be with his fans, largely avoiding the...
PolitiFact Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.