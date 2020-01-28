Global  

Catholic teachers on Ontario-wide strike as well as some high school teachers

CP24 Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Thousands of students will be out of class today as all Ontario's Catholic teachers hit the picket lines, as well as high school and elementary teachers in select boards.
Inspectors Estyn criticise management at Archbishop McGrath school where teachers are on strike

Inspectors Estyn criticise management at Archbishop McGrath school where teachers are on strikePupils at Archbishop McGrath Catholic High School  will have lost more than a  week's lessons if the strike continues, as planned, today, and for three days...
Wales Online Also reported by •News24CP24

'My daughter takes her GCSEs soon and her teachers are on strike'

'My daughter takes her GCSEs soon and her teachers are on strike'Archbishop McGrath Roman Catholic High School  confirmed pupils will lose a further week's lessons if the strike continues as planned for two days this week and...
Wales Online

