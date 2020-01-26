Global  

Jamaica-bound flight diverted back to Toronto after man makes 'unfounded' coronavirus claim

CP24 Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
A flight heading to Montego Bay, Jamaica was diverted back to Toronto Pearson International Airport after an "unruly guest" made an "unfounded claim regarding coronavirus."
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego
News video: San Diego man waits for family returning from China

San Diego man waits for family returning from China 01:54

 A San Diego man is hoping his wife and child are on a flight set to land in MCAS Miramar from Wuhan, China.

The UK Government is chartering another flight to bring British nationals back from coronavirus-hit Wuhan as Britons in mainland China are urged to get out after the outbreak continues to claim more..

Canada confirmed its first "presumptive" case of the deadly coronavirus in Toronto on Saturday (January 25th) evening. A man in his 50s, who had travelled to the Chinese city of Wuhan, was found at..

