Federal Court of Appeal dismisses application challenging approval of TMX pipeline

CP24 Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
The Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed the legal challenge to Ottawa's decision to approve the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion a second time.
Court dismisses court challenge to Trans Mountain pipeline

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s Federal Court of Appeal on Tuesday dismissed legal objections to the contentious Trans Mountain pipeline expansion that would nearly...
Seattle Times

First Nations to respond to Trans Mountain appeal decision at 3 p.m. ET

Leadership from Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh, Coldwater and a collective of Stó:lō bands will speak to media at noon PT about the Federal Court of Appeal's...
CBC.ca Also reported by •CTV NewsBBC News

