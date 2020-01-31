Global  

Mitch McConnell accuses Democrats of 'abuse of power' during closing statement on Trump impeachment

SBS Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
A day before the Senate is expected to acquit President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, the chamber's top Republican exhorted senators to clear Trump and stop Democrats' "factional fever" from scorching America's system of government.
