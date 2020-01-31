Mitch McConnell accuses Democrats of 'abuse of power' during closing statement on Trump impeachment
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () A day before the Senate is expected to acquit President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, the chamber's top Republican exhorted senators to clear Trump and stop Democrats' "factional fever" from scorching America's system of government.
The long days of lawyers arguing for and against the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump are over. Now it is up to U.S. senators from both major parties to present their rationale for acquitting..
Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key swing vote in President Trump's impeachment trial, announced she would vote to acquit on both articles of impeachment... FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com