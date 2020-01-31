Global  

Talks break down between province, Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs over Coastal GasLink pipeline standoff

Wednesday, 5 February 2020
Last ditch talks between the British Columbia government and Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs aimed at finding a peaceful resolution to an ongoing standoff over a natural gas pipeline broke down Tuesday evening.  
What you need to know about the Coastal GasLink pipeline conflict

The conflict over a natural gas pipeline in northwestern British Columbia is the latest flashpoint between resource development and Indigenous rights and title...
CBC.ca

RCMP to stand down as Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and province start de-escalation talks

The Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and the B.C. government have announced they will be in talks over the next seven days to de-escalate the standoff over the...
CBC.ca


