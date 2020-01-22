Global  

Scarborough high school in lockdown after shots fired behind building

CP24 Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute in Scarborough is in lockdown after shots were fired outside the school on Wednesday afternoon, striking a car in the parking lot at the rear of the building.
