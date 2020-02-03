Global  

Donald Trump responds to acquittal on Twitter

SBS Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has responded to the US Senate's acquittal of his impeachment charges on Twitter. The video posted shows the years-to-come, in which he hopes to continue his presidency.
News video: House did not rely on whistleblower complaint -impeachment manager

House did not rely on whistleblower complaint -impeachment manager 01:31

 Democratic House managers delivered closing arguments on Monday in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, which is expected to conclude on Wednesday with his acquittal.

Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial

Natalie Brand reports on senate voting for acquittal in impeachment trial against President Trump (2-5-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:14Published

McConnell avoids question on Trump's conduct [Video]McConnell avoids question on Trump's conduct

Following the Senate vote to acquit U.S. President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell avoided a reporter's question having to do with Trump's conduct, saying that it's all in the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:51Published


State of the Union 2020: What to watch during President Donald Trump’s address

On the brink of his Senate acquittal, President Donald Trump will be unleashing “relentless optimism” during his third State of the Union address, a speech...
Denver Post

Donald Trump's cocky response to impeachment acquittal

Donald Trump's cocky response to impeachment acquittalDonald Trump's first tweet following his acquittal showed it may be a frustrating few months for Democrats ahead of the US election later this year.The tweet was...
New Zealand Herald

