Five questions about Canada's medical air lift out of China's coronavirus epicentre
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () As Canadians are airlifted out of Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, many are asking how the exodus will unfold, why it took so long for Canada to get its citizens out of the country and what happens when these Canadians arrive back home.
A Chinese woman who came to India to get married was forced to leave just two days later as authorities cancelled her visa due to her nationality and fears from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Zhihao Wang married Saytarh Mishra in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh on February 2, with the bride's family...
Here are some things you should know about the Coronavirus. Coronaviruses are named for their crown-shaped spikes. According to the CDC, they can cause upper-respiratory tract illnesses including the..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:52Published
The coronavirus that started in Wuhan has sickened more than 20,000 people and killed at least 500 in China. People are hoping for a vaccine to slow the spread... SBS Also reported by •RTTNews •Reuters India