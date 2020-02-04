Global  

Pete Buttigieg holding narrow lead in Iowa caucus

SBS Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Pete Buttigieg has a narrow lead over Bernie Sanders in the Democrats' Iowa presidential caucus as results continue to trickle in after 24 hours of chaos.
News video: Buttigieg leads, Biden lags in first Iowa results

Buttigieg leads, Biden lags in first Iowa results 03:01

 Pete Buttigieg took a narrow lead in the first batch of long-delayed results from the chaotic Iowa Democratic Party caucuses on Tuesday, and former Vice President Joe Biden trailed badly in fourth place with about 62% of precincts reporting. Jonah Green reports.

Buttigieg Maintains Lead with 86% of Precincts Reporting in Iowa Caucus [Video]Buttigieg Maintains Lead with 86% of Precincts Reporting in Iowa Caucus

The Iowa Democratic Party released a third wave of results from the Iowa Caucuses Wednesday afternoon with 86% of precincts reporting.

Nominating Fight Moves To New Hampshire [Video]Nominating Fight Moves To New Hampshire

The Democratic Nominating fight has moved on to New Hampshire. However, they are still counting the votes in Iowa. The Iowa Democratic Party released another batch of caucus results on Wednesday..

'Mayor Pete' Buttigieg holding narrow lead in Iowa caucus

Pete Buttigieg has a narrow lead over Bernie Sanders in the Democrats' Iowa presidential caucus as results continue to trickle in after 24 hours of chaos.
BREAKING: Pete Buttigieg Takes Narrow Lead in Iowa as Party Announces Partial Results of Caucus

The Iowa Democratic party released partial results of the caucuses last night — right after a press conference in which chairman Troy Price faced an intense...
greeenorg

greeen Pete Buttigieg holding narrow lead in Iowa caucus - https://t.co/2vjL9TK9E7 54 minutes ago

Setmagad

MRr RT @StarTribune: The Iowa caucus returns are now 96% complete, with Pete Buttigieg still holding a slight delegate lead over Bernie Sanders… 7 hours ago

StarTribune

Star Tribune The Iowa caucus returns are now 96% complete, with Pete Buttigieg still holding a slight delegate lead over Bernie… https://t.co/Fa2aZ3nxCW 8 hours ago

nigelgdale

Nigel Dale The other three candidates are past normal retirement age leaving Mayor Pete as an obvious alternative to 74yo Trum… https://t.co/3W7bmj9YBW 23 hours ago

chrizap

chris zappone Pete Buttigieg is holding a narrow lead over Bernie Sanders with 71 per cent of Iowa precincts reporting. 26.8% to… https://t.co/zSsze62trQ 1 day ago

GNgraphicnews

Graphic News Iowa caucus results: February 5, 2020 -- #Election2020 #Democrat @PeteButtigieg @BernieSanders Partial results from… https://t.co/PXlU8G8h3o 1 day ago

fornuften22

fornuften22 'Mayor Pete' Buttigieg holding narrow lead in Iowa caucus https://t.co/Xh4ThLSFEa via @SBSNews 1 day ago

Des_Unsociable

💧Kaan Tekin - Sari 🇦🇺🇹🇷 RT @SBSNews: Pete Buttigieg has a narrow lead over Bernie Sanders in the Democrats' Iowa presidential caucus as results continue to trickle… 1 day ago

