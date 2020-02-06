Ford government overpaid some parents for strike compensation

Some Ontario parents have received up to four times more money than they were supposed to be paid under a government plan to compensate them for elementary teachers' strike days.



Recent related news from verified sources Ontario government blames computer glitch for overpaying parents affected by school strikes Ontario's Progressive Conservative government says a "computer glitch" led to parents receiving overpayments, underpayments, or no payments at all, as part of a...

