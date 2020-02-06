Global  

Ford government overpaid some parents for strike compensation

CP24 Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Some Ontario parents have received up to four times more money than they were supposed to be paid under a government plan to compensate them for elementary teachers' strike days.
Ontario government blames computer glitch for overpaying parents affected by school strikes

Ontario's Progressive Conservative government says a "computer glitch" led to parents receiving overpayments, underpayments, or no payments at all, as part of a...
CTV News

