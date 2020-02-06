Global  

From Huggies to hygiene kits; CFB Trenton ready to quarantine airlifted Canadians

CBC.ca Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Teddy bears and colouring books — certainly not an everyday sight at CFB Trenton's motel for military personnel. But it's part of the effort to make a home for the 176 Canadians airlifted from the coronavirus-affected region of Wuhan, China who now face two weeks of quarantine on the base.
News video: Canadians Quarantined At Ontario Military Base

Canadians Quarantined At Ontario Military Base 01:00

 This might look like a swanky hotel room, but it's actually part of an isolation camp for Canadians returning from Wuhan, China.

