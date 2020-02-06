From Huggies to hygiene kits; CFB Trenton ready to quarantine airlifted Canadians

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Teddy bears and colouring books — certainly not an everyday sight at CFB Trenton's motel for military personnel. But it's part of the effort to make a home for the 176 Canadians airlifted from the coronavirus -affected region of Wuhan, China who now face two weeks of quarantine on the base. 👓 View full article

