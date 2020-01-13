Global  

Statistics Canada says economy added 34,500 jobs in January, unemployment down

CP24 Friday, 7 February 2020
Statistics Canada says the economy added 34,500 jobs in January as the unemployment rate ticked down a tenth of a percentage point to 5.5 per cent.
