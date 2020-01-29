Global  

Canada asks travellers from Chinese province hit by coronavirus to go into voluntary isolation

CBC.ca Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Canadian health officials are asking travellers who have returned from the Hubei province of China to go into voluntary self-isolation for up to 14 days — even if they show no symptoms of the coronavirus.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Doctor who helped sound alarm on coronavirus dies

Doctor who helped sound alarm on coronavirus dies 01:35

 One of the first Chinese doctors who tried to warn the world about a new coronavirus died on Friday from the illness, as China's Hubei province reported 69 new deaths, taking the total in China to over 600. Jillian Kitchener has more.

China's Coronavirus Epicenter Adds Thousands Of Emergency Hospital Beds [Video]China's Coronavirus Epicenter Adds Thousands Of Emergency Hospital Beds

The Chinese city of Wuhan is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Chinese state media reported Wednesday that Wuhan is converting an additional eight buildings into hospitals. According to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published

Chinese mother and daughter walk on street covered in huge plastic bag amid coronavirus outbreak [Video]Chinese mother and daughter walk on street covered in huge plastic bag amid coronavirus outbreak

A mother and her daughter were captured walking around while wearing a plastic bag attached to an umbrella on a street in eastern China amid the coronavirus outbreak. In the video, shot in the city..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published


Chinese doctor, silenced after warning of outbreak, dies from coronavirus

WUHAN, China — He was the doctor who tried to sound a warning that a troubling cluster of viral infections in a Chinese province could grow out of control —...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NPRReuters

China's Hubei says coronavirus deaths rise to 162 in province

The health commission for Hubei, the Chinese province at the center of the new coronavirus outbreak, said on Thursday that deaths in the province from the...
Reuters

