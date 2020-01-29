Canada asks travellers from Chinese province hit by coronavirus to go into voluntary isolation
Friday, 7 February 2020 () Canadian health officials are asking travellers who have returned from the Hubei province of China to go into voluntary self-isolation for up to 14 days — even if they show no symptoms of the coronavirus.
One of the first Chinese doctors who tried to warn the world about a new coronavirus died on Friday from the illness, as China's Hubei province reported 69 new deaths, taking the total in China to over 600. Jillian Kitchener has more.
