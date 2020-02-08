Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Family says controversial professor Jordan Peterson recovering from addiction

Family says controversial professor Jordan Peterson recovering from addiction

CP24 Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Jordan Peterson's daughter says the controversial Toronto author and professor is recovering from an addiction to benzodiazepine in Russia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

canadanewsmedia

Canadanewsmedia Family says controversial professor Jordan Peterson recovering from addiction - larongeNOW has been published on Ca… https://t.co/WjPpwrMEun 43 minutes ago

RSSFeedsCloud

RSSFeedsCloud Family says controversial professor Jordan Peterson recovering from addiction https://t.co/mrefeCrfA9 2 hours ago

margeen_willer

Margeen Willer RT @natnewswatch: Family says controversial professor Jordan Peterson recovering from addiction | National Newswatch https://t.co/HXWwt9gUPl 2 hours ago

YahooCanadaNews

Yahoo Canada News Jordan Peterson's daughter says the controversial Toronto author and professor is recovering from an addiction to b… https://t.co/Vh4AVV6jzW 2 hours ago

natnewswatch

National Newswatch Family says controversial professor Jordan Peterson recovering from addiction | National Newswatch https://t.co/HXWwt9gUPl 2 hours ago

daily_stir

Daily_stir #FreeMilo RT @culttture: .@JordanBPeterson's year of 'absolute hell': Professor forced to retreat from public life because of addiction The controve… 3 hours ago

NicoleCRodrigu1

Nicole C. Rodrigues RT @CP24: Family says controversial professor Jordan Peterson recovering from addiction https://t.co/MbfvWjaqg8 https://t.co/3rHWPxmY7y 3 hours ago

juststaceyb

Stacey B MS, OTR/L The family says controversial professor Jordan Peterson is recovering from addiction https://t.co/zhoFQxjWyF via @The Media Times 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.