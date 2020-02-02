Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Police identify man shot to death outside bar in the city's east end

Police identify man shot to death outside bar in the city's east end

CP24 Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Toronto police have now identified a man who was shot to death outside a bar in the city’s east end last week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 41 Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Kansas City, Missouri, police shoot, kill man armed with rifle

Kansas City, Missouri, police shoot, kill man armed with rifle 01:54

 Kansas City, Missouri, police officers shot and killed a man overnight, according to KCPD spokesperson Officer Doaa El-Ashkar. He was holding a rifle and refused police commands to put it down.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Dies After Accidental Shooting In Davis, Police Say [Video]Man Dies After Accidental Shooting In Davis, Police Say

Authorities said a man has died after an accidental shooting in Davis on Thursday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:19Published

KCPD officers shoot, kill man armed with rifle [Video]KCPD officers shoot, kill man armed with rifle

Kansas City, Missouri, police officers shot and killed a man overnight near East 8th Street and Gladstone Avenue. Neighbors said they heard the officers talking to the man, then gunfire.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man dies in East York shooting: police

A male is dead after he was shot early Wednesday morning outside a bar along the Danforth in East York.
CP24 Also reported by •Brighton and Hove NewsWorldNews

Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death after man, 24, dies following drop-off at hospital in Hamilton

Police are investigating the “suspicious” death of a 24-year-old man who was dropped off at a Hamilton hospital early Saturday morning.
CP24 Also reported by •Seattle TimesDaily RecordBBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

slimchick1900

tasha charles RT @CP24: Police identify man shot to death outside bar on The Danforth early Wednesday morning https://t.co/yBiffdIDfx https://t.co/7L0hrA… 19 seconds ago

BillardsTables

Billards Tables Police identify man shot to death outside bar in the city's east end - CP24 Toronto's Breaking News: Police identif… https://t.co/xd4XBkcb3m 1 hour ago

CP24

CP24 Police identify man shot to death outside bar on The Danforth early Wednesday morning https://t.co/yBiffdIDfx https://t.co/7L0hrA6E8n 1 hour ago

the_decedents

the decedents bot Name: Jerry Lee Mann • City: Overland • Date: 12/12/11 • Cause of Death: Gunshot • Report: https://t.co/bAyyxeX8wp 13 hours ago

privateofficer

privateofficer UPDATE: Police identify Richmond man found shot to death in East End convenience store https://t.co/KXcJBYUATw via @rtdnews 1 day ago

RTDNEWS

Times-Dispatch UPDATE: Police identify Richmond man found shot to death in East End convenience store. https://t.co/9EhemR2P9M 2 days ago

KETV

KETV NewsWatch 7 Police identify 16-year-old shot to death in Monona County https://t.co/H6i3j19lRp 3 days ago

DJRiter

DJC RT @Fox40News: BREAKING UPDATE: Jackson police identify 29-year-old man shot to death after fight https://t.co/P0oYHPrno5 https://t.co/8n0v… 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.