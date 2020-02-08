Global  

VanVleet scores 29 points and Raptors beat Nets 119-118 for 14th straight win

CP24 Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Fred VanVleet scored 29 points and the Toronto Raptors stretched their franchise-record winning streak to 14 games with a 119-118 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.
Raptors escape Nets' late charge to extend franchise-record win streak to 14

Fred VanVleet scored 29 points — 10 in the fourth quarter — and the Toronto Raptors held on to defeat the visiting Brooklyn Nets Saturday night 119-118 to...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Seattle Times

Raptors pull away from Pacers 115-106 for 13th straight win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Serge Ibaka had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Fred VanVleet added 20 points Friday night, leading the Toronto Raptors past the Indiana...
Seattle Times

