Twitter, Facebook refuse to remove doctored video of Donald Trump's speech being ripped

SBS Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Facebook and Twitter have rejected calls to remove an edited video of Nancy Pelosi ripping a copy of Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech.
Trump Concludes Unfair Treatment During Impeachment Trial [Video]Trump Concludes Unfair Treatment During Impeachment Trial

President Donald Trump gave a victorious “speech” after his impeachment acquittal. He said: "We've been going through this now for over three years. It was evil, it was corrupt, it was dirty cops,..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

'Everybody's a threat' -Trump on Democratic rivals [Video]'Everybody's a threat' -Trump on Democratic rivals

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday addressed Nancy Pelosi's ripping of his State of the Union address, and weighed the potential threat posed by Iowa front-runners Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published


‘The Daily Show’ Reimagines Trump’s 2020 State of the Union Speech as a Telenovela (Video)

‘The Daily Show’ Reimagines Trump’s 2020 State of the Union Speech as a Telenovela (Video)Donald Trump’s combative State of the Union address was full of drama — and not just when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped a copy of the speech up at the...
The Wrap Also reported by •FOXNews.comHaaretzMid-DayMediaiteSBSSeattle Times

News24.com | WATCH | Top Democrat Pelosi rips up Donald Trump speech

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has ripped up her copy of Donald Trump's State of the Union address. *WATCH IT NOW*
News24


Tweets about this

jayp0824

jennie RT @SBSNews: Facebook and Twitter have rejected a request by Nancy Pelosi to remove a video posted by Donald Trump that was edited to make… 6 minutes ago

SBSNews

SBS News Facebook and Twitter have rejected a request by Nancy Pelosi to remove a video posted by Donald Trump that was edit… https://t.co/jrgo6IrkEg 20 minutes ago

Shikai32

Ayubi Democrats outraged as Facebook and Twitter refuse to remove doctored video posted by Trump - Daily Mail Democrats… https://t.co/woLIjnqSuS 1 hour ago

MiamiPapers

Miami Secret Papers RT @cahulaan: Trump celebrates, Pelosi fumes as Facebook and Twitter refuse to take down altered video: Facebook, Twitter refuse to remove… 1 hour ago

cahulaan

Patrick Trump celebrates, Pelosi fumes as Facebook and Twitter refuse to take down altered video: Facebook, Twitter refuse… https://t.co/DaLx0mTUyH 2 hours ago

2johncline

ΜOΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ 🔫🇺🇸 NO TO ILLEGALS Drunk @SpeakerPelosi disrespected every true American by her actions.. Facebook and Twitter refuse to remove fake c… https://t.co/VQkwvz0PXz 2 hours ago

J7Medlin

Justin RT @HerRapperName: She ripped up his speech. Everyone knows it. It’s a little too late to back peddle now! 🤨Democrats outraged as Facebook… 3 hours ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Democrats demand Facebook and Twitter won't take down video posted by Donald Trump that was edited to show Nancy Pe… https://t.co/nXpn1E3kHy 3 hours ago

