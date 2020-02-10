Global  

Father and daughter, 4, found dead after hike in Milton Conservation Area

CP24 Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The lifeless bodies of a man and his four-year-old daughter were found inside Milton’s Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area after they went missing during a hike inside on Sunday afternoon.
'Unimaginable tragedy': Father and young daughter found dead after going on hike

A father and his four-year-old daughter have been found dead in a Milton, Ont. conservation area hours after they went missing during a hike on Sunday.
CTV News Also reported by •CBC.ca

