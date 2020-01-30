Global  

Montreal commuter train line blocked in solidarity with B.C. pipeline protest

CP24 Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Protests in solidarity with opponents of a B.C. pipeline project spread Monday, bringing commuter rail traffic to a halt on a line near Montreal as train lines continued to be blocked in other parts of the country.
