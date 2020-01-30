Marianne RT @CP24: Montreal commuter train line blocked in solidarity with B.C. pipeline protest https://t.co/B61L1gIwWk https://t.co/7fl3ZvyQk2 2 minutes ago The Sioux Chef Montreal commuter train line blocked in solidarity with B.C. pipeline protest and arrests https://t.co/P8g60a6tzz via @nationalpost 10 minutes ago Mark RT @WeAreCanProud: Just another day in Canada, where workers and the rule of law bow down to fringe radicals. https://t.co/Oj1PSfUiG3 #c… 15 minutes ago MyTransit Montreal Montreal commuter train line blocked in solidarity with B.C. pipeline protest - National Post:… https://t.co/deB9cuqGPm 23 minutes ago BOC Montreal commuter train line blocked in solidarity with B.C. pipeline protest https://t.co/F6hW2vHDEu 23 minutes ago CityNews Vancouver Protests have cropped up across the country — notably in Belleville, Ont., where a blockade has led to the cancella… https://t.co/b2fHrRRQaT 37 minutes ago Canada Proud Just another day in Canada, where workers and the rule of law bow down to fringe radicals. https://t.co/Oj1PSfUiG3 #cdnpoli 48 minutes ago richmondcontrol RT @CdnPressNews: Montreal commuter train line blocked in solidarity with B.C. pipeline protest https://t.co/cOjL358TQu https://t.co/XLHqmD… 50 minutes ago