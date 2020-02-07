Global  

Saskatchewan derailment: More rail restrictions after 1.2M litres of oil spill

CP24 Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Both of Canada's major railways are restricting permits for shipping dangerous goods after a fiery train derailment last week in Saskatchewan that spilled about 1.2 million litres of oil.
Recent related news from verified sources

About 1.2M litres of oil leaked in last week's Saskatchewan train derailment, province says

The Saskatchewan government says an estimated 1.2 million litres of oil leaked from a Canadian Pacific train that derailed near the hamlet of Guernsey last week.
CBC.ca

After Two Oil Train Derailments Canada Imposes Lower Speed Limits

A second oil train derailment in Saskatchewan in two months has prompted the federal Canadian government to enforce lower speed limits for trains carrying...
OilPrice.com

