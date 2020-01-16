Global  

Shot by snowmobiler, man staggers 1-2 days to find help in Churchill

CBC.ca Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
A man who was out trapping in northern Manitoba was shot by a passing snowmobiler who may have mistaken him for an animal, RCMP say.
