Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Longtime Canadian journalist Christie Blatchford dies at 68

Longtime Canadian journalist Christie Blatchford dies at 68

CP24 Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Longtime newspaper columnist, author and firebrand Christie Blatchford, a hardnosed scribe known for deep-sourced scoops and biting opinion pieces, has died.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Canadian journalist Christie Blatchford has died at 68

Longtime newspaper columnist, author and firebrand Christie Blatchford, a hardnosed scribe known for deep-sourced scoops and biting opinion pieces, has died.
CTV News


Tweets about this

irishgoddess9

Trudy RT @CKOMNews: Longtime Canadian journalist Christie Blatchford has died at age 68. https://t.co/69Pn6r2kKK 42 minutes ago

CKOMNews

650 CKOM Longtime Canadian journalist Christie Blatchford has died at age 68. https://t.co/69Pn6r2kKK 54 minutes ago

BrendanCTV

Brendan Connor RT @CTVNewsNorthern: Longtime newspaper columnist, author and firebrand Christie Blatchford, a hardnosed scribe known for deep-sourced scoo… 56 minutes ago

davwain1

David I.W. RT @CP24: UPDATED: Longtime Canadian journalist Christie Blatchford dies at 68 https://t.co/JFQqE0lpeH https://t.co/V9ddZNXNRP 1 hour ago

CP24

CP24 UPDATED: Longtime Canadian journalist Christie Blatchford dies at 68 https://t.co/JFQqE0lpeH https://t.co/V9ddZNXNRP 1 hour ago

CTVNewsNorthern

CTV News Northern Ontario Longtime newspaper columnist, author and firebrand Christie Blatchford, a hardnosed scribe known for deep-sourced s… https://t.co/lCh2n6Jnx2 1 hour ago

880Edmonton

Global News Radio 880 Edmonton Longtime newspaper columnist, author and firebrand Christie Blatchford, a hardnosed scribe known for deep-sourced s… https://t.co/FRVRJY47jE 2 hours ago

630CHED

630CHED Longtime newspaper columnist, author and firebrand Christie Blatchford, a hardnosed scribe known for deep-sourced s… https://t.co/MJ1k15S27C 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.