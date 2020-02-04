Global  

Work car derailment forces TTC to suspend service on portion of Line 1

CP24 Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
A work car derailment at St. George Station has prompted the TTC to suspend train service between St. Clair West and St. Andrew stations.
Portion of TTC's Line 1 closed this weekend for maintenance work

A section of the TTC’s Line 1 will be closed this weekend for scheduled maintenance work.
Kingston-Edmonds ferry route out of service after train crashes into car

The Edmonds-Kingston ferry route is out of service and the Sounder North line train is blocked after a train collided with a car on the tracks near Edmonds.
