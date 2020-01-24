Global  

Supreme Court won't hear appeals of couple convicted in son's death

Thursday, 13 February 2020
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the appeals of a Calgary couple found guilty of killing their diabetic teenage son.
Supreme Court won't hear appeals of Calgary couple convicted in son's death

