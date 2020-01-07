StubHub to pay $1.3 million penalty in misleading price claims case Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

StubHub Canada Ltd. and StubHub Inc. will pay a $1.3 million penalty for making misleading pricing claims and will ensure costs for Canadian events it sells tickets to are posted with their mandatory fees. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Trey Songz Hit With $10 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit Trey Songz Hit With $10 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit. According to court documents recently obtained by The Blast, singer Trey Songz, real name Tremaine Neverson, has been accused of sexual.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:12Published on January 7, 2020

Tweets about this