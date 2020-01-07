Global  

StubHub to pay $1.3 million penalty in misleading price claims case

CP24 Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
StubHub Canada Ltd. and StubHub Inc. will pay a $1.3 million penalty for making misleading pricing claims and will ensure costs for Canadian events it sells tickets to are posted with their mandatory fees.
