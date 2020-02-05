Global  

Toronto police chief unaware officers have been using controversial facial recognition software for months

CP24 Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Toronto police said Thursday several of its officers were using a facial recognition software that has been under scrutiny due to privacy concerns.The use of the software, without the police chief’s knowledge, had gone on for months.
News video: 2 On Your Side: Is Facial Recognition Technology A Threat To Privacy?

2 On Your Side: Is Facial Recognition Technology A Threat To Privacy? 04:27

 Facial recognition software is here and already being used around the world by law enforcement and government agencies. It's designed to protect you, but some think it's a serious threat to your privacy. Kristine Lazar talks to the founders of one local company at the forefront of this new...

