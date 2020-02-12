As Bombardier founders, Quebec's aerospace industry grows up Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

There was a time when the fates of Quebec's aerospace industry and Bombardier were intimately linked. But the Bombardier-Airbus deal suggests that may no longer be the case. The aerospace industry may finally have to fly on its own. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources 'Major announcements' to accompany Bombardier earnings report Thursday — minister Amid suggestions that Quebec aerospace giant Bombardier may be poised to announce the sale of its rail division, Quebec Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon was...

CBC.ca 2 days ago





Tweets about this