Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > As Bombardier founders, Quebec's aerospace industry grows up

As Bombardier founders, Quebec's aerospace industry grows up

CBC.ca Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
There was a time when the fates of Quebec's aerospace industry and Bombardier were intimately linked. But the Bombardier-Airbus deal suggests that may no longer be the case. The aerospace industry may finally have to fly on its own.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

'Major announcements' to accompany Bombardier earnings report Thursday — minister

Amid suggestions that Quebec aerospace giant Bombardier may be poised to announce the sale of its rail division, Quebec Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon was...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.