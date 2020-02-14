Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Police search for nine-year-old boy who fell through ice in Lake Erie

Police search for nine-year-old boy who fell through ice in Lake Erie

CP24 Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
A search is underway Saturday evening for a nine-year-old boy who fell through the ice in Lake Erie, Ontario Provincial Police say.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published < > Embed
News video: Search For Missing Boy Gannon Stauch Expands Into Douglas County

Search For Missing Boy Gannon Stauch Expands Into Douglas County 00:21

 The 11-year-old went missing in January from his home in Fountain.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dallas Police: 5-Year-Old Boy Shot By Brother Playing With Parent's Pistol [Video]Dallas Police: 5-Year-Old Boy Shot By Brother Playing With Parent's Pistol

A 5-year-old boy was shot in the back by his older brother who was playing with his parent's pistol Friday night, Dallas police said.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:22Published

Police charge 14-year-old with murder of Barnard student [Video]Police charge 14-year-old with murder of Barnard student

New York police announced the arrest of a 14-year-old boy on Saturday who they said fatally stabbed Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors during a brutal Manhattan robbery two months ago that stunned..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boy, 9, presumed drowned after falling through ice in Lake Erie

The search for a nine-year-old boy who fell through ice in Lake Erie has turned into a recovery mission, Ontario Provincial Police say.
CBC.ca Also reported by •CP24

Palestinian boy may lose eye after Jerusalem police shoot sponge-tipped bullet

Nine-year-old's father says shooting not preceded by violent protests or stone-throwing
Haaretz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AlexisPetrovic

Alexis Petrovic RT @CBCHamilton: The search for a nine-year-old boy who fell through ice in Lake Erie has turned into a recovery mission, police say. htt… 45 minutes ago

CBCHamilton

CBC Hamilton The search for a nine-year-old boy who fell through ice in Lake Erie has turned into a recovery mission, police say… https://t.co/o6YIFyPcoz 1 hour ago

carlenekxo

Car RT @CP24: Police search for nine-year-old boy who fell through ice in Lake Erie https://t.co/nyOEj0cJXE https://t.co/jLYm4kB8tC 1 hour ago

belanger_skylar

😈💲🅰️💲💲M🅰️💲TER 👑 RT @CTVToronto: A search is underway for a nine-year-old boy who fell through the ice in Lake Erie, OPP say. https://t.co/cSKVXVt2Ui 1 hour ago

nettles_18

Annette Kelly RT @CBCToronto: The search for a nine-year-old boy who fell through ice in Lake Erie has turned into a recovery mission, Ontario Provincial… 2 hours ago

CBCToronto

CBC Toronto The search for a nine-year-old boy who fell through ice in Lake Erie has turned into a recovery mission, Ontario Pr… https://t.co/KFOJJpcR3A 2 hours ago

WinnipegLandsc1

Winnipeg Landscaping The search for a nine-year-old boy who fell through ice in Lake Erie has turned into a recovery mission, Ontario Pr… https://t.co/m4K9VLlc2U 6 hours ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Boy, 9, presumed drowned after falling through ice in Lake Erie: The search for a nine-year-old… https://t.co/8TS14wqqa5 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.