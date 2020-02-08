Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Shooting near Promenade mall sends two people to hospital

Shooting near Promenade mall sends two people to hospital

CP24 Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Two people have been taken to hospital after a shooting outside a mall in Thornhill on Sunday evening.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mother And Son Jump Out Of The Hospital Window To Escape Coronavirus Quarantine [Video]Mother And Son Jump Out Of The Hospital Window To Escape Coronavirus Quarantine

Three patients in Russia under quarantine for coronavirus orchestrated two unrelated escapes from the hospital. A woman and her son jumped out of a window in the city of Samara in a desperate attempt..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Two people injured in 'accidental' shooting near North East [Video]Two people injured in "accidental" shooting near North East

Two people injured in "accidental" shooting near North East

Credit: WFXPPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Thailand gunman who killed 21 in rampage shot dead in mall

Thai officials said a soldier who went on a shooting rampage and killed at least 21 people and injured 42 others has been shot dead inside a mall in northeastern...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Seattle TimesUSATODAY.com

Two casualties brought out of Thai mall after shooting: witness

Two casualties were brought out of a Thai shopping mall early on Sunday after security forces stormed in to rescue trapped people and hunt down a soldier on a...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

trueyreligion

Wray Allen 👺🤧 RT @CP24: York Regional Police say two people have been taken to hospital after a shooting near Promenade. The extent of their injuries is… 13 minutes ago

Ninji_TheNinja

ninji lee 🦋 RT @CityNews: York Region Police say two people have been taken to hospital following a shooting near Promenade Mall in the area of Bathurs… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.